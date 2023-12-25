Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently put his cooking skills on display in a video that was posted online

The DMW boss was seen cooking garnished noodles after his show at Eko Hotel in Lagos state

Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, was heard singing his boss’ praises as he threw it down in the kitchen and fans reacted to the video

Popular Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, has shown that he is not only a good musician but he is also a great cook.

The Unavailable crooner was recently captured on video as he showed off his cooking skills in the kitchen.

Fans gush over video of Davido cooking. Photos: @davido, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In the video, which was shared online by his aide, Isreal DMW, Davido was seen cooking garnished noodles and stirring the pot on the cooker.

The music star was also heard bragging about how a person who works must eat, and he decided to cook after performing at a show in Eko Hotel, Lagos.

Davido said:

“After the show, enjoyment. After show, we chop. Feed the body that works the money.”

Meanwhile, in the background of the video, Isreal continued to praise Davido’s cooking skills and called him the number one chef.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Davido shows off cooking skills in video

The video of Davido cooking raised a series of funny comments from Nigerians. A number of them spoke about his body language while in the kitchen. Read some of their reactions below:

monicaibella:

“Chef is doing social distancing with the food he’s cooking .”

manymorefurnitures:

“Chef that cannot use one hand to support the pot.”

jumainat:

“Chef Dey run from his food.”

howfarwen:

“Na warm my fav warm the food abi na cook?”

chizo_bam_o:

“Odds hear say na my fave cook this noodles. with the distance between him and the pot.”

cleoerrandshopper:

“Na the body dey really dey work the money ooh .”

nkwentifaith3:

“This chef e get as e be oo .”

closetby___mzbee:

“Wetin e put for armpit wey e no fit use the other hand hold pot.”

snowgold_00:

“Wetin he dey cook .”

officalkaffyempire:

“My fav n pot dey f@ght .”

Official_eja_nla:

“Ontop small indomie.”

Davido sells out 16K capacity venue in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido is an unstoppable force after he continued to unlock new levels of success every time he steps onto a stage.

After his latest show in Toronto, the singer set a new record as the first African artist to sell out a 16k-capacity venue in Canada.

A record Burna Boy and Wizkid haven't got. However, that wasn't the only thing OBO achieved over the weekend, as the news also broke that the singer has hit a personal best with Unavailable.

Source: Legit.ng