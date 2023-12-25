A Nigerian lady who returned to her hometown for Christmas after a year away shared her amazing experience in a tricycle

She boarded a tricycle that had a large fan and a reverse camera that was active and working well

She enjoyed seeing the reverse camera from the back seat as the tricycle took her to her destination

A Nigerian lady who had been away from her hometown for a year decided to return for Christmas.

She, @queenoftequila, was eager to see her family and friends and to enjoy the festive atmosphere. She was greeted by a pleasant surprise as soon as she arrived at her hometown.

The Keke has TV as well. Photo credit: @queenoftequila/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She spotted a tricycle that looked different from the others. It had a large fan attached to the roof, and a reverse camera mounted on the dashboard.

The camera was guiding the man in the video. The lady who hailed from Delta State depicted that it was the first time she had seen a tricycle with such a comfortable and entertaining interior.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Josh_Wrld reacted:

“Dis keke get better interior pass some Lexus.”

Raymond said:

“E get reverse camera sef.”

Therealsharon wrote:

“Nor agree for anybody a win is a win.”

ImageOfLife commented:

“See reverse camera oo.”

Big Sam 9:

“No gree for anybody ohh Keke don first your car get reverse camera.”

Urban fisher:

“Ee be get reverse camera.”

Hice:

“You don tell am say na 50 naira yoU go pay.”

Charles Fx:

“Life easy na u one suffer oh.”

Thrifted_styles:

“Luxury for less”

Johnelvisduru:

“Hope say no be same charge with others, cos nah Uber u just order be this ohh.”

Lady finds love in Keke Napep with stranger she gives number

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman has shared a video of how she found her soulmate after giving him her phone number in a keke, a type of tricycle taxi that is popular in Nigeria.

The video has captured the attention of many people online, who have been touched by their romantic and heartwarming story.

The woman said she met the man in the keke. He asked for her number and she gave it to him, thinking it was just a casual conversation.

Source: Legit.ng