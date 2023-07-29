A young Nigerian girl has cried out bitterly on social media after losing a huge sum of money to fraudsters

According to the heartbroken lady, a fraudulent customer who visited her POS stand paid her fake money

After sharing her sad ordeal, many netizens stormed the comments section to sympathise with her over the huge loss

A Point of Sale (POS) operator broke down in tears following her sad experience at her workplace.

According to the heartbroken lady with the handle @ faviebliz, a fraudster who posed as a customer deposited fake 100,000 naira notes at her shop.

POS operator in tears after collecting fake N100k Photo credit: @faviebliz/TikTok.

She shared a sad video of the notes and broke down in tears in the video as netizens sympathised with her.

Reactions as man dupes POS lady of N100k

@pr3cious_0 said:

"Una go carry una problem come tiktok once person talk he mind una go de hurry de do “I pray God this” shu, u want the comment section to catch the guy."

@tosinayanwole207 stated:

"Sorry madam but next time firstly collect the money and check it very well before sending the money, may God fill the gap for you."

@dammie178 said:

"Go to your Bank sis. They will help you trace the person. After all you have the bank details he gave you to make deposit to right?"

@tosinayanwole207 wrote:

"We av to be more vigillant our busness is very risky and theres no money there again we just they endure."

@archibong59 added:

"Go to bank, lay the complain Dey will block dat account from any transaction, then when he go to bank to complain. Dey will tell him the reason."

Watch the video below:

Lady rolls on the floor after someone used her ATM card on POS machine to withdraw her money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man with the social media handle @UchePOkoye has gone online to narrate the ordeal of a lady.

He revealed that on getting to the bank on Friday, December 17, he saw a lady crying and rolling on the floor. The lady was lamenting because someone had used her ATM card on a POS machine and withdrew all her money.

@UchePOkoye revealed that despite all his efforts to console her, the girl never stopped crying over the huge loss. Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section to express huge displeasure over banking services in the country.

Source: Legit.ng