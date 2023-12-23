Ten months after she migrated to Canada, a Nigerian lady got a caregiving job and took to social media to share how it happened

She also highlighted the different steps people can take to apply for caregiver jobs in the North American country

The caregiver spoke on the importance of revamping one's resume to suit the Canadian template and other essential things to note

Aduke, a Nigerian lady earning a living in Canada as a personal support worker, has advised people on how to apply for such roles.

According to Aduke, she came to Canada 10 months ago and is a supply chain and logistics student while she does the caregiver job as a side gig.

Aduke used her experience to explain how to apply for caregiver roles

Aduke noted that the job of a caregiver is as easy as anything. In a TikTok video, she said the first thing job hunters need to do is to ensure their mobility issue is sorted out.

Having sorted hers out, Aduke said she underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid training and got certified.

Next, she revamped her resume to suit the Canadian style and began job-hunting. She added the personal care support work she did in Nigeria in her CV.

The New Brunswick resident said looking at the job description of the role one is applying for will help one modify his or her resume.

She, however, stated that some Canadian companies may require Personal Support Worker (PSW) certification from applicants and advised people to get the certificate if they can.

Her video stirred reactions

egooyibo22 said:

"I think the main qualification for PSW job is having a car and driver's license."

Savage Queen said:

"My 1st job was farming. Abeg let me enjoy my jobless for now working and schooling isn’t for me. But i will sure get a job.''

onyijanet said:

"You must be working under agency, because you need to attend school and get a PSW certificate to work in that field, if you are working with just first aid and CPR, there is more you are not saying."

Angie Davies said:

"I got a refusal letter twice for a study permit now I spent all my savings on this process right now don’t think I can give a trial anymore any help sis."

@Asantewaa_1 said:

"Sweetheart please am a social worker and caregiver can you help me get job with visa sponsorship."

Amakamaurice said:

''Thanks dear, please what about someone that has done caregiver training here in Nigeria, will it be accepted over there."

