An oyinbo lawyer has given details on how one can migrate to the United States and work without being a graduate

He revealed a different kind of visa that supports that, adding that one can even relocate with family members

His revelation stirred reactions on TikTok as many people showed interest in taking advantage of the opportunity

A white lawyer, Julio Oyhanarte, has explained how to move to the US and earn a living as a non-graduate.

Julio disclosed this in a viral video on his verified TikTok page, @immigrationtv.

He said this is possible through the H-2B visa and has job opportunities in construction, cleaning and restaurants. In his words:

"Do you want to work in the US but you don't have an academic degree? It doesn't matter. There is a great work visa that doesn't require it.

"It is called H-2B and you can use it for many jobs. Jobs in hotels, restaurants, construction, cleaning, gardening and many more. And you can also bring your family."

More details on H-2B visa

Explaining the H-2B visa, a statement on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website went thus:

"The H-2B program allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary nonagricultural jobs.

"To qualify for H-2B nonimmigrant classification, the petitioner must establish that: There are not enough U.S. workers who are able, willing, qualified, and available to do the temporary work."

Watch the video below:

Man shares how to migrate to US with free visa sponsorship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had revealed a pathway to migrating to America on free visa sponsorship.

The man identified as @wakawakadoctor emphasised that these internships provide visa sponsorship and benefits such as a stipend of up to $10,000, covering feeding, travelling expenses, accommodation, and living expenses.

The man advised viewers to save the video and prepare for the 2024 applications for the LPI Summer Internship.

