"How to Work in USA without Academic Degree": White Lawyer Shares Vital Information on H-2B Visa
- An oyinbo lawyer has given details on how one can migrate to the United States and work without being a graduate
- He revealed a different kind of visa that supports that, adding that one can even relocate with family members
- His revelation stirred reactions on TikTok as many people showed interest in taking advantage of the opportunity
A white lawyer, Julio Oyhanarte, has explained how to move to the US and earn a living as a non-graduate.
Julio disclosed this in a viral video on his verified TikTok page, @immigrationtv.
He said this is possible through the H-2B visa and has job opportunities in construction, cleaning and restaurants. In his words:
"Do you want to work in the US but you don't have an academic degree? It doesn't matter. There is a great work visa that doesn't require it.
"It is called H-2B and you can use it for many jobs. Jobs in hotels, restaurants, construction, cleaning, gardening and many more. And you can also bring your family."
More details on H-2B visa
Explaining the H-2B visa, a statement on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website went thus:
"The H-2B program allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary nonagricultural jobs.
"To qualify for H-2B nonimmigrant classification, the petitioner must establish that: There are not enough U.S. workers who are able, willing, qualified, and available to do the temporary work."
People showed interest
