As many people continue to find ways to relocate abroad, a man has shared three websites that help prospective immigrants find jobs in Canada

Nigerians wishing to relocate and work in Canada can use the websites to apply for jobs even when still in Nigeria

The top three websites that can be used to find jobs in Canada include Work Vantage, Job Bank, and Canadian Nanny

A man has advised people on how to use the right websites while looking for job openings in Canada.

The man, Sam, shared clear insights on the top three websites to use while job-hunting in Canada.

Sam said the three websites that help people find jobs and apply online are https://workvantage.ca, https://www.jobbank.gc.ca, and https://canadiannanny.ca.

Three websites to use when looking for jobs in Canada

Work Vantage, Job Bank and Canadian Nanny can help job seekers land their dream jobs in Canada even while still in Nigeria.

Also, Sam says the jobs could come with visa sponsorship, meaning the employer would pay travel expenses to bring the employee to work in Canada.

Thousands of jobs available in Canada

Legit.ng visited the website of Work Vantage and found that it currently listed 44 job openings in different fields in Canada.

Also, Job Bank listed 143,486 jobs available in Canada. Canadian Nanny, on the other hand, helps over 200,000 parents find suitable nannies for their kids. It also helps nannies get jobs in Canada, with top nannies on the site earning N14,000 per hour.

Prospective immigrants who are looking to get jobs in Canada can visit the websites and search for suitable openings.

How to convert visit visa to work visa

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man showed people an easy way to convert a Canada visit visa to a work visa.

The man said it is better to have relevant skills before seeking to relocate to Canada through a visit visa.

He advised those seeking to relocate and work in Canada to plan themselves well before coming to avoid regrets.

