A TikTok video of a romantic proposal on graduation day went viral

The woman, wearing her graduation gown, was surprised when her boyfriend got down on one knee and presented her with a ring

She immediately said yes and hugged him, showing her joy and excitement for the unexpected proposal

A heartwarming video of a man proposing to his girlfriend on the most special day of her life has captured the hearts of many TikTok users.

The woman, who had just graduated from the university, was wearing her academic gown and cap, and was smiling with pride.

She had no idea that her boyfriend had planned a romantic surprise for her. He suddenly knelt down in front of her, holding a sparkling ring in his hand, and asked her to marry him.

She was stunned and overjoyed by his gesture, and she quickly nodded her head and said yes.

The video showed the happiness and excitement of the newly engaged couple, as well as the cheers and applause of their witnesses.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fain reacted:

“The girl in the back just as shocked as you are.”

Skye said:

“If that girl with the long braids isn't your bestfriend I don't know what your doing, her reaction is wholesome.”

Mya - Nae:

“Bc why am I looking at myself on TikTok.”

Princess:

“Aweee I can just tell nervoUs.”

Buck wheat:

“Double congratulations!!”

Faith:

“Double happiness?! You are blessed.”

User837363839293883:

“Congratulations!! on both your engagement and graduating!”

Ms hardbody:

“Congratulations i hope yall make it years on out with one another.”

Sdngel:

“The girl in the back was so proud and happy for you.”

LaReunion97k:

“This is so cute but i could never get married that early in life i wanna live out my early adult years having fun first!!”

Source: Legit.ng