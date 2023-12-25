A Nigerian lady from Edo state shared a video of her parents’ lavish preparations for Christmas when she returned home for the holidays

The video captured the moment she landed from the plane and made her way to her parents’ house

She showed the viewers the abundance of food and drinks her parents had bought for Christmas, such as chicken, turkey, goat, and various beverages

A Nigerian lady who hails from Edo state in the south-south region of the country shared a touching video of how her parents welcomed her home for the Christmas holidays.

The video, which she posted on social media, captured the joyful moment she arrived from the airport and headed to her parents’ house in a car.

Lady visits parents. Photo credit: @babs_lily/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As she reached her parents’ house, she showed the viewers the impressive array of food and drinks her parents had stocked up for the festive season.

She, @babs_lily, pointed out the different kinds of meat, such as chicken, turkey, and goat, that her parents was about to slaughter and prepare for cooking.

She also showed the various beverages, such as soft drinks, wine, and beer, that her parents had bought for their guests and family members.

The video was a heartwarming display of the love and bond between the Nigerian lady and her parents, and the importance of the Christmas celebration in their culture.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kera reacted:

“No be this house them dey take act movie?mind you I watch African magic alot so I know plenty.”

Favour Mmesoma said:

“Who Dey do wedding boss?”

ChideraQ wrote:

“In this Nigeria money dey na you no get am. This Christmas shock me I thought we were all broke apparently its just me.”

OG Paradise:

“My Edo mom and dad took it serious.”

Kayod:

“Shey I shouldn't visit.”

Diamondsempire:

“It is like, is only me dats not preparing for dis Xmas ooo.”

Easterbae:

“Abg where ur hwz Dey mk wuna finish cook before 2pm abg.”

Babatundeoluwasey48:

“If you know Edenokun, youU go know say doings get levels.”

Soliatmuibudin:

“Premium or nothing.”

Chinecherem:

“But this was how we celebrate ours too unless some people own different.”

