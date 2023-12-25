TikTok users were captivated by a video of a mother handing out money to her adult daughters on Christmas Day

The mother sat down as her daughters stood up to accept the crisp N1000 bills with gratitude and solemnity

One of them grumbled that the amount was insufficient while the mother attempted to justify it

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian mother giving out cash gifts to her grown-up daughters on Christmas Day went viral on TikTok.

The video showed the mother sitting on a couch as her daughters lined up to receive the fresh N1000 notes from her hands.

The daughters, as showed by @abiye058, expressed their thanks and respect to their mother with serious faces and gentle gestures. One of them, however, was not satisfied with the money she got and complained to her mother in a low voice.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big Rukylex reacted:

“GOD bless her.”

User83737373737 said:

“She give you and you collect am?”

Çhiomã omo_celestial:

“My mummy people your own is good oo your Mom give you 3k mine is 1k but I will always ask for it even December because that 1k is very vital.”

Precious Ajayi:

“The 17th Christmas without my mummy.”

Peace naturals:

“Abeg help me touch d sister make Dey complain tel her to send me d money Sme wen Dey miss make dem give me moni 4 Xmas but dem feelI don too big.”

Tessylove234:

“When is time for her to enjoy the fruit of her labour death will not cut short her life in Jesus name AMEN.”

Nelly-baybe:

“Wish my mom was alive.”

Juicy:

“Where ur mama see cash?”

