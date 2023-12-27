The amazing relationship some nannies share with their employers and kids recently earned them online recognition and appraisal.

One of the nannies had a tough time leaving for the Christmas holidays because the emotional kids wouldn't let her leave.

In this article, Legit.ng reviews three nanny-employer stories from 2023 that melted the hearts of many netizens.

Sweet moments between nannies and employers' families Photo credit: @HelensEmpire, @maria.cataleya/TikTok, @metuo_visuals / TikTok.

Source: TikTok

1. Nanny gets house gift after serving employer for 10 years

An emotional video captured the moment a kind nanny was gifted a house in Abuja by her employer.

This reward came as a surprise following ten long years of dedicated service to her employer.

The nanny reportedly showcased a meticulous and loyal attitude which earned her favour in the sight of her employer.

The kind-hearted boss expressed her appreciation for her nanny’s hard work and commitment by giving her a house.

The video captured the nanny’s delight and gratitude as she stood close to her new home.

2. Mum and nanny compete for kids' love in cute video

A touching video of a black nanny who captured the hearts of her employer's kids recently became viral.

The lady, whose name is Rosie, started trending online after a video of her going on holiday was met with emotional cries from her employer’s children.

In the video, Rosie and the mother of the kids asked the twin little girls to choose who to hug among them, and the kids chose to hug the nanny.

Many viewers applauded Rosie for raising the twins with love and affection, which made the children respond similarly.

3. Kids emotional as their nanny leaves for Christmas

A nanny got ready to travel for the Christmas holiday, and she bid farewell to her employer and her children, but what followed was touching.

She obviously did not have an easy time saying goodbye to her employer's children.

In the viral video, the nanny and Helens's two daughters were emotional as they said goodbye.

The little girls struggled to let go of the sweet nanny as they emotionally and passionately embraced her.

Female boss gifts housemaid loads of cash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Kenyan woman also warmed many hearts after gifting her house girl several goodies as appreciation for work well done in 2021.

The woman identified as Effie Keens Kaano thought it wise to reward her domestic help of two years as she takes a break for the holidays.

Speaking to a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko, the mother of one said she gifted her house girl cash, a smartphone and another feature phone for her mum along with a handbag so that she would not go home for Christmas empty-handed.

House help goes crazy as madam gifts her phone

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian boss identified as Merrygold Onunwa drove her house help to tears after gifting her a phone. In a video making rounds on the popular app, TikTok, the young woman called her house help and presented the phone to her.

As soon as she sighted the phone, the appreciative house help got down on her knees to appreciate her madam. She thanked her genuinely and refused to get up despite attempts by her boss to make her stand up.

Reacting to the video, many people appreciated the beautiful giver while praying for all her prayers to be answered.

@favourity4 wrote: "Thank you so much mama, those of you saying why did she call her house girl. How many time u done buy phone for your so called house help answer the question. mtewwwwwewe."

Source: Legit.ng