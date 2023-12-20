A young Nigerian lady has excitedly showcased one of the benefits of being the daughter of a chief

In a trending video, the chief's daughter displayed bundles and wads of cash they got from a recently held party

While some netizens criticised her for putting it out on social media, others wanted to make friends with her

A Nigerian lady has generated a buzz online after showing off the huge cash they made from a party.

At the time of this report, her TikTok display has garnered over 84k views and many reactions as people shared their thoughts on her action.

She said the money was realised from their last party. Photo Credit: @dadakpoye024

In the clip, @dadakpoye024 happily held up bundles of new N200 notes and showed a scene where she spread them out on a table.

Other scenes in her video captured the moment a man counted the money on the floor.

The lady took pride in being the daughter of a chief. Some people tackled her for posting it online.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed her display

TAYO said:

"You no need bf. Asking for a friend."

Stay High said:

"You no suppose dey post this kain thing…wetin you dey prove?"

Away said:

"Remembering the day my dad was giving a rank omo see money but we no fit pick am."

Pep-Special said:

"My uncle was crowned king of my village. some months ago too."

lolaaaaa said:

"My papa don leave us since when he starts to dey get money."

Joshua _222 said:

"I don't pray bad for u but ur getting urself in big trouble in the sense that both good and bad people are on this app the world is not safe no."

Samuel said:

"Are u single?"

Angie said:

"My papa own na next week I can't wait money will flow."

Boy, 6, becomes youngest chief in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 6-year-old boy had become the youngest chief in Nigeria.

Photos of the young ruler were shared on TikTok celebrating him and highlighting his other achievements.

According to the page, Chief Adigun is also the United Nations SDG Young Heritage Ambassador, Yorùbá Culture Ambassador and a Yorùbá proverbs encyclopedia.

In the photos shared, he is spotted with his mother and loved ones dressed in traditional regalia with symbols of regal authority.

