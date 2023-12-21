A young lady shared a video where she revealed the step-by-step guide on how to get a visit visa to Canada without needing any agents

She demonstrated that the entire process is online, and she offered tips on how to answer some of the questions to ensure success

The lady’s useful guide came at a time when many scammers were posing as visa agents

A young lady uploaded a video on social media where she uncovered the step-by-step procedure on how to get a visit visa to Canada without relying on any agents.

She showed that the entire process is online, and she provided tips on how to answer some of the questions to increase the chances of success.

Lady shares she she knows about visa. Photo credit: Getty Images. Note: For illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

The lady’s helpful guide arrived at a time when many scammers pretended to be visa agents to defraud people of their hard-earned money. he lady’s helpful guide arrived at a time when many scammers pretended to be visa agents to defraud people of their hard-earned money.

The video attracted a some attention and appreciation from people who wanted to travel to Canada for various reasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady explained the visa requirements, the application fee, the processing time, and the documents needed to support the application.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady relocates to Canada, attends her final thanksgiving before she appears abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian woman who embarked on a life-changing journey to Canada has revealed her incredible story on TikTok.

The video, which has attracted thousands of views, showed how she got ready for her adventure and marveled at her first impressions in the country of endless possibilities.

She visited the market to stock up on necessities and bid farewell to her loved ones at her final Thanksgiving ceremony.

Lady relocates to Canada, graduates from school, gets good job and buys 2 cars

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who relocated to Canada for her studies has shared her progress one year later.

The lady, Oluwakanyisola Onikoyi Deckon, graduated from school in 2022 and got a job with the Canada Revenue Agency.

She posted a video on Tiktok, chronicling her life from the day she graduated from school and getting her first job offer letter in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng