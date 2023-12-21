A Nigerian lady revealed 11 tips that one can use to secure up to N70 million scholarships in Canada

She stated that the first step was to comprehend the application requirements thoroughly before applying

She also shared a video where she enumerated the other valuable tips, such as creating a checklist

A Nigerian lady has recently shared her amazing success tips of how one can secure up to N70 million scholarships in Canada for her studies.

She also disclosed 11 useful tips that could help other aspiring students achieve their dreams of studying abroad.

Young lady offers 11 tips. Photo credit: @scholarshipgoatofcanada/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She emphasised that the most important step was to understand the application requirements very well before applying, as this would save a lot of time and effort.

In the video she posted on TikTok, she explained the other helpful tips in detail, such as making a checklist of all the documents and tasks needed, predicting the potential difficulties or obstacles in the application process, and preparing for them beforehand.

She said that these tips can help one stand out from the thousands of applicants and impress the scholarship committees.

Watch the video below:

