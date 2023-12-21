A Canada-based man has exposed the two exciting ways to make wealth in the North American country

While many like to send money back to their country of origin to build houses, the man advised against doing such

He said the first step is to start saving the money in Canada instead and explained how to acquire properties profitably

A resident of New Brunswick has shared how migrants can make massive amounts of money in Canada.

In an over 9-minute video on TikTok, the Nigerian advised against sending money home to build houses.

He advised people to buy abandoned properties. Photo Credit: @canadaliveupdates

How to get rich in Canada

He said the first step is to start saving money so one can buy land or lands, adding that there are areas they can be acquired cheaper.

Afterwards, he said one needs to build his or her credit score. He explained that with a high credit score, one can approach banks or private lenders for construction loans to aid in building a house on the acquired land.

"It can be your dream house or a house that you want to rent out," he said.

The Nigerian man continued that the built house is evaluated after a year to ascertain its appreciated value. When it has been confirmed it appreciated, he said one can approach a bank to get the monetary value of the house appreciation.

He added that the money realised from the bank can be invested into another property. According to him, the lending rate is cheap and the tax is minimal for first-time house owners.

Second way to make wealth in Canada

The man said another way to get rich in Canada is by acquiring abandoned houses. He said abandoned houses are usually sold at lower prices.

When one acquires such houses, he said they should be renovated and then their new, appreciated value ascertained by a surveyor.

Once this is done, he said one can again go to a ban to get the monetary value it appreciated to.

People commended him

halabitimoty said:

"I always love your video, informative and helpful content."

lemmefamous said:

"God bless you for all information you give to us."

oluwaseunakanbi84 said:

"Thank you for your honest advice it's people lyk u we want to enlighten us."

ClassiqCee said:

"Lolz the plan is US tho. Canada is the route."

Fashion Diva said:

"Thanks so much bro Your contents is so helpful. God bless you."

Vangreatness said:

"Thank you for always sharing helpful information sir."

