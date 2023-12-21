A Nigerian man in Nigeria had an unforgettable birthday when his wife arranged a live band to play for him at his shop

The man, who was busy with his daily work, was stunned and delighted by the surprise

He joined the band in dancing and singing, showing his happiness and gratitude and he also took the opportunity to express his love and appreciation for his wife

It was a normal day for a Nigerian man in Nigeria who was attending to his customers and managing his inventory at his shop.

In a video posted by @nesta_surprise8 He had no idea that his wife had planned a special surprise for him on his birthday. She had hired a live band to play some of his favourite songs and show up at his shop unannounced.

The husband was really touched. Photo credit: @nestasurprise8/TikTok

As the band arrived and started playing, the husband was shocked and amazed by the unexpected gift.

He could not contain his emotions and joined the band in dancing and singing along, enjoying every moment of the surprise.

He thanked his wife for the thoughtful gesture, telling her how much he loved her and appreciated her.

He also declared his commitment to always support her and make her happy, no matter what.

The touching scene was recorded on video and posted online, where it went viral and received a lot of praise and admiration from the viewers.

