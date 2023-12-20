A father had to look after his children while his wife was away by finding a clever way to keep them calm

One day, a father faced a challenge: he had to look after his two children while his wife was away.

He loved his children very much but also wanted to enjoy his favourite hobby: playing Fortnite on his console.

Father takes care of his kids. Photo credit: @mercedess.gonzalez/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @mercedess_gonzalez, he came up with a clever solution. He set up a small television in the living room and played a cartoon movie for his youngest child, who was only three years old.

The child was instantly captivated by the colourful animation and the funny voices of the characters. He sat on the couch and watched the movie with delight, laughing and clapping his hands.

The father then picked up his eldest child, who was six years old and held him in his arms. He gave him a box of doughnuts, which he knew was his favourite snack.

The father then turned on his console and played Fortnite on another small screen.

The father managed to balance his gaming hobby and his parenting duties in a fun and creative way. He kept his children entertained and happy, while also having some time for himself.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng