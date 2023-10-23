A video of a wife who made her husband feel special on his birthday by surprising him thrice in one day has warmed hearts

A heartwarming video of a wife who went the extra mile to make her husband’s birthday unforgettable has gone viral.

The video shows how the wife planned three surprises for her husband in one day, leaving him speechless and emotional.

The first surprise was when the wife pretended to forget his birthday and asked him to join her in the living room for prayers.

As he walked into the living room, he was greeted by a chorus of happy birthday wishes from his friends and family, who had gathered to celebrate with him.

The gesture visibly touched the husband, and his expression showed he was grateful.

Wife surprises husband on birthday

The second surprise was when the wife presented him with a cake and a gift box. The husband was overjoyed by the generous gift and thanked his wife profusely.

The husband was stunned by the final surprise and could not believe his eyes.

The video of the wife’s surprises has received thousands of views and comments from people impressed by her creativity and love for her husband.

Many wished they had a spouse like her, while others said they were inspired to do something similar for their partners.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng