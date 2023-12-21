A Nigerian groom who paid his bride price in full and gave some extra money to the bride’s family has touched many hearts online

He shared a video of his traditional wedding, where he sought the permission of the bride’s parents to marry their daughter

The video also captured the moment they posed in their beautiful wedding outfits, showing that he had won their approval

A generous Nigerian groom who showed love and respect for his bride and her family has moved many people.

He, @odogwubigthing1, posted a video of his traditional wedding ceremony, where he fulfilled the customary requirement of paying his bride price in full and even gave some extra money as a token of appreciation.

Nigerian man marries and offers dollars. Photo credit: @odogwubigthing1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video also showed how he respectfully asked for the permission of the bride’s parents to take their daughter as his wife.

The video ended with a lovely scene of the couple posing in their stunning wedding outfits, showing that he had successfully obtained their blessing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User939393847763 reacted:

“Igbo men are highly blessed congratulation.”

Oma93838r73 said:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Favour olisa wrote:

“Normally igbo men na OdogwU, congratulations.”

User83928342929399383:

“Bring video editing job on your wedding day for Editing we give the best.”

Charleschijioke54:

“Congrats dear.”

Nuella:

“Congratulations dear.”

Savageb:

“Congratulations asa.”

Chioma:

“Congratulations my brother.”

Harrison:

“Congrats dear.”

Anastasia Anurika Ezeudu:

“Congratulations to you both.”

Source: Legit.ng