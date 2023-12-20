A Nigerian woman has proudly shared a video of her husband's new house, marking a significant milestone in their lives

With heartfelt congratulations pouring in from netizens, the couple is now free from the burden of paying rent

The captivating video has inspired hope and anticipation for others in their journey towards homeownership

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to celebrate and share her joy as her husband becomes a landlord.

In a video, the woman identified as @oleshinkehinde2 showcased their new house and expressed her excitement and gratitude for this significant milestone in their lives.

Woman celebrates husband's new house Photo credit: @oleshinkehinde2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman’s joyous announcement of homeownership

While sharing the good news, she happily reiterated that they are now free from paying rent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote;

“A big congratulations to me and my husband latest house owner, we're free from paying rents you're next ijn.”

The couple's hard work and dedication have paid off, freeing them from the financial strain of renting.

Netizens join the celebration of homeownership

Netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the woman and her husband.

The virtual community came together to share in their joy and celebrate this remarkable accomplishment.

@ese said:

“Congratulations im the next in Jesus mighty.”

@itzwidadah said:

“Congratulations G) . Next year for me and my husband ijn.”

@HealthLover reacted:

“Enough space for children to play and car park.”

@user609020653609 said:

“Next year me and my family are going to sing this song too. Congratulations to guys.”

@oluwafisayomi252 reacted:

“Congratulations I'm the next In Jesus mighty name.”

@Mo Renny Keji O reacted:

“I tap from this blessing for me and my hubby.”

@Itz christabel commented:

“Congratulation.”

@Topsy Fashion reacted:

“I don’t no u but ami happy for u, ya Allah let me And my family celebrated like this oluwa bless my husband, congratulation ma.”

Watch the video below:

Bank owner abandons expensive mansion worth millions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user with the handle @silent_hill_explorations has shared a video showcasing an abandoned mansion with a huge indoor pool. The property, once owned by a bank owner, was first abandoned by a bank owner.

Subsequently, it was generously donated to a rabbi after the owner faced financial difficulties. Tragically, the rabbi passed away in 2014, leaving the mansion deserted again.

The video was shared with the caption: “I found this huge abandoned mansion owned by a bank owner but after going bankrupt he donated it to a rabbi who died in 2014 leaving the property abandoned. Would you explore it?”

Source: Legit.ng