A video of a couple who completed their traditional marriage online has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the couple could be seen dancing even though they are not physically together

Although they wore matching clothes, only the bride was present at the wedding while her husband joined her online

Technology is changing the landscape of the norm in a way that surprises a lot of people everyday.

One of the most important and common aspects of technology is the internet which has connected people all over the world.

Couple dances together virtually. Photo credit: @spatanvibes Source: TikTok

A clip capturing the rare moment of a couple who got married virtually has gone viral on TikTok.

Online wedding

The couples were seen dancing together after the wedding even though they were not physically together.

Many social media users who reacted to the video found the moment strange but unique and went further to congratulate the couples.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has garnered 10,000 likes with more than hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Precioustettey reacted:

"Virtual wedding. Can never be me oo. He has to come down."

@daphneanozile said:

"A lot of people talking about it couldn't be me. Not knowing the whole story /or anything. So judgmental and possible single now."

@danieloalou wrote:

"Have you heard something about the T bester and the good doctor? hmmm."

@ziahairpalace commented:

"Those who think this is weird, others even let a male relative stand in as the groom during the ceremony. this is nothing new."

@iam.anitakiss also reacted:

"So that tomorrow he'll tell me he never married me?"

@nadoni also said:

"Nooooo, he has to come down."

@Emfs97 wrote:

"Nooooohe has to come down no matter what!"

@Beky225:

"Akans do this a lot. Usually it would be a picture frame but we've got zoom now."

@erkah1:

"First time seeing wedding been done this way.someone normally rep the other party .wow congrats tho."

