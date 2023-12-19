A Nigerian groom who had just tied the knot with his sweetheart let out a loud sigh of relief at the wedding venue

A Nigerian groom who had finally fulfilled his dream of marrying his true love could not hide his emotions at the wedding venue, as he let out a loud sigh of relief that made everyone laugh.

The groom, who had been walking hand in hand with his beautiful bride, stopped at one of the pillars and breathed out deeply, as if he had just completed a difficult task.

The groom gave a sigh of relief. Photo credit: @ibukun_debbie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The bride, who understood the meaning behind his sigh, gently slapped him on his shoulder with a smile on her face, showing her affection and amusement.

The funny moment was caught on video and posted by @ibukun_debbie, where it went viral and received thousands of likes, shares, and comments from people who found it adorable and hilarious.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Solomonrita568 reacted:

“It is well with our bride oo she do so tey her wedding gown do go tear for armpit, it's was a mistake that my eyes saw it oo.”

TeePee said:

“You neva enter marriage u don dey tired. Congratulations.”

Celebrityboyfriend wrote:

“A playful partner sha.”

Ugo bekee commented:

“Who else watch more than times & your home is blessed.”

Omolola also commented:

“E be like say na only me dey see this thing...the comment wey ldey fine no dey here sha,..congrats thou.”

EnnabUO:

“Wow love it.”

Peterbambam:

“You never enter the marriage well you don dey tire.”

