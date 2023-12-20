A video captured a man who sold second-hand clothes from a stylish car in public

The car’s boot was open and the pre-owned garments that the man offered were visible at a distance

Many viewers of the video remarked that others would not employ such a splendid car for such a trade

A video that went viral on social media showed a surprising scene of a man who sold second-hand clothes from a stylish car in a public place.

In a TikTok video by @akorede5453, the car’s boot was wide open and the pre-owned garments that the man offered to the passers-by were neatly arranged and visible at a considerable distance.

People were surprised to see the used clothes in the car. Photo credit: @akorede5453

Source: TikTok

Many viewers of the video expressed their astonishment and curiosity about the man’s choice of vehicle for such a trade in used clothes.

They remarked that others in the same line of business would not use such a splendid and classy car as the one the man had used.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Priest847373 reacted:

“23 million naira car.”

Machala9383847 said:

“Wait na my car type person take dey sell okrika .. chai GLE 450 loading.”

Le63763 wrote:

“In Nigeria anything is possible.”

Fweesh Bee commented:

“If I branch buy cloth from brother pablc make i bend.”

Gbless Drake also commented:

“The reason u will not put urself in pressure.”

Suarez:

“Envy nobody, secret plenty.”

Aferokhe Emmanuel:

“I think The car is for sale.”

Plux B A:

“E fit cost pass the one where you dey do this video.”

User837339393838:

“The broken heart. No worry na old taker be that.”

Danny:

“Buy clothes makeu vanish for night.”

UthyOmo:

“Indomie boy SI My dream car.”

Rich Nigerian man takes CLA 45 AMG Benz worth over N42m to UNILAG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @habbyfx, who trades forex, gathered massive reactions online when he shared a video capturing the moment he took his 2021 CLA 45 AMG to the University of Lagos.

Still seated in the expensive car, many students gathered around, touched it and admired the young man's wealth.

There were also security officials around the vehicle, trying to restore calm. Many people tried to guess the price of the automobile.

Source: Legit.ng