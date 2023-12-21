A Nigerian woman has shared a list of the hottest job opportunities in Canada, causing a buzz among netizens

The jobs she mentioned in her viral video included content writing and being a social media expert

Many people have shown interest in the comments section, eager to seize these exciting employment prospects

A Nigerian woman has generated significant interest among netizens after sharing a selection of the hottest job opportunities currently available in Canada.

According to the woman identified as @muvey10 on TikTok, these in-demand positions are currently hotcake.

Lady posts huge offers for Nigerians in Canada Photo credit: @muvey10/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman's hot job recommendations in Canada trends

The list included roles such as content writing and social media expertise, which are highly sought after in today's job market.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her recommendations highlighted the increasing demand for some jobs in Canada which offer huge payments.

She said;

“Hottest jobs in Canada right now! Don't miss it. We have Content writer; if you have experience in content writing, apply for this role. We also have Social media expert; Apply if you have any experience in the social media space, digital content creation.”

With the rise of digital platforms and the need for engaging online content, companies are actively seeking skilled individuals who can create compelling written materials and manage social media accounts effectively.

These roles offer exciting opportunities for professionals with relevant experience and skills.

Netizens show keen interest in the job opportunities

The comments section has been abuzz with excitement as netizens express their interest in the hot job opportunities.

@Mercy Kings reacted:

“Please do you help people arrange, their CV in Canada format.”

@shirleygloryomagb said:

“Please ma which province has a lot of job opportunities.”

@Sharon Walters said:

“Hello plsss i want to come and Study early child Hood education in Canada? what te the available schools and Requirements.”

@kwenza said:

“Hey sister I am doing Geographical Information systems, will I be able to get a job in Canada and what is the salary??”

@kafilat Daud reacted:

“Please can someone study IT operator get a good job after graduating?”

@Dee commented:

“Are these jobs for people from Nigeria?”

@Gubs reacted:

“Can application for these jobs be made from outside Canada?”

Watch the video below:

Lady lands great high-paying job contracts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Adeife Adeoye, has shared tips on how to land a high-paying job as a new graduate.

In a video shared via her TikTok account, she advised graduates to get an in-demand skill that is not necessarily related to their field of study, build a strong LinkedIn profile, and work on their personal brand.

According to the lady, she graduated with a second-class lower (2:2) grade from the university but was able to get three job offers from different companies willing to pay her over 400,000 naira during her NYSC. She, however, rejected the offers because she was already earning more.

Source: Legit.ng