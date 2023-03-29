A TikTok video showing a father who was breastfeeding a child using a well thought out trick has warmed hearts

In the video, the father wore a mask that had the image of the mother as well as placed the feeding bottle right on his chest

The little child who fell for this gimmick was able to drink from the feeding bottle with the thought that it was the mother feeding him

A father has devised a way of making sure that his little child eats even in the absence of his mom and this has generated a lot of conversation.

In the viral video, the father put on a mask with a complete facial image of the wife as well as placing a little bottle close to his chest to indicate that the milk is coming from him.

Dad finds a way to feed son. Photo credit: @lovelybabydaily Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The little child did not appear to understand that a trick had been used on him as he was busy drinking from the bottle.

Child fell for the tirck

It appeared that it was the only way that a child would be willing to take his milk in the absence of his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the father's effort and said they will inculcate the same thing.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user5262 reacted:

"You passed the exam Dad."

@giltiusexclusive said:

"Father of the year."

@jane3637 wrote:

"Such a brilliant idea, I love it."

@jhanteeputanya commented:

"Good job"

@ewanjohnson also reacted:

"up to the time yes."

@christek also commented:

"the best mom ever."

Dad drags son to court after giving him N50M

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father has sued his son named Chijioke to get a refund of N50 million he gave him to run a family business. Chijioke was dragged to Justice Court by his father.

Justice Court is a Nigerian Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) reality court programme aired on TV for the settlement of small civil disputes and is presided over by Funmilayo Asaolu.

A video from their date in court was shared on TikTok and got many people talking.

Source: Legit.ng