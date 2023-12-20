A beautiful young lady has shared how she 'manifested' a new phone through a popular TikTok sound

In a trending clip, she expressed her excitement after someone gifted her an iPhone 14 Pro

This success story led to a rush of netizens flocking to the comments section to 'manifest' their desires

A beautiful lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after revealing the surprising way she got a new iPhone.

Intrigued by the experiences of others, the lady identified as @_.your.l0ver._, decided to try out the 'manifestation' technique associated with the "Jesusa" sound on TikTok.

Lady gets brand new iPhone 14 Pro Photo credit: @yourl0ver/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady receives iPhone 14 Pro after using viral TikTok sound

To her amazement, her manifestation came to fruition, resulting in the unexpected gift of an iPhone 14 Pro.

She wrote;

“I saw people using this sound and I decided to try it out. I manifested a new phone and someone gifted me an iPhone 14 pro.”

This success story captivated the attention of viewers and sparked a wave of interest in the power of manifestation.

Netizens eager to harness the manifestation technique

Following the lady's remarkable manifestation story, netizens flooded the comments section, expressing their desires to manifest their dreams and desires.

Inspired by the possibility of attracting positive outcomes through the "Jesusa" sound, users are excitedly sharing their intentions and aspirations.

@Sue commented:

“Manifesting money, travelling good grades new phone and true love.”

@ NhAR_Na YhaArEmerald said:

“I've been manifesting XR for long but not received anything yet.”

@Be watchful reacted:

“Manifesting The kingdom of God and its righteousness and all these things. Power self-control and sound mind. in Jesus mighty name Amen.”

@Abia #celebrity model said:

“Manifesting a new phone and lots of money too.”

@Fine Igbo girl said:

“Manifesting a well paying job before February 2024 and financial stability.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng