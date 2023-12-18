A heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who gave birth to quintuplets, leaving the hospital with her newborn babies has gone viral on social media

The video, which garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, showed the woman, accompanied by friends and family

Netizens flooded the comments section with lovely messages, celebrating the remarkable birth of the quintuplets

In a video that has taken social media by storm, a Nigerian woman shared her emotional departure from the hospital after giving birth to quintuplets.

The heartwarming footage shared by @ebyfullmoon on TikTok, showcased the woman surrounded by loved ones, each holding one of the five newborn babies.

Mum of 5 babies leaves hospital in grand style Photo credit: @ebyfullmoon/TikTok.

Woman leaves hospital in grand style after delivering quintuplets

The excitement and joy was palpable as they made their way out of the hospital, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the growing family.

The video, which quickly gained traction on social media platforms, has become a viral sensation.

Video of mum and quintuplets leaving hospital sparks online celebration

Netizens from all corners of the internet joined in the celebration, flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the mother and her quintuplets.

@queendemoy said:

“Congratulations and I tap from ur glory ooo lead.”

@Adebayo Omowumi said:

“I tap from your blessing.”

@Sunshine reacted:

“Congratulations! I tap from your blessing dear.”

See the post below:

Nigerian woman delivers 9 babies twice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman in Katsina state identified as Hajara Shu'aibu now has a total of 18 children after welcoming quintuplets at home on Wednesday, October 5. Hajara who is being regarded by many in her community as the most fertile woman in Nigeria has been married to a farmer for the past 21 years and had all the kids with him.

The 35-year-old had previously delivered nine single babies and twins twice, all at home. “Na for house I born, na afta dem carry me go hospital wia dem infuse blood for me and tell me to rest, all my previous births too na for house. All my children na for house I dey born dem without single operation," she told BBC in Pidgin.

Speaking on her recent delivery, the mother of 18 said the newborns were taken to Funtua General Hospital, Katsina after her home delivery. On her arrival at the hospital, she was given more blood but lost two of the kids. On why she is so fertile, the stay-at-home mum ascribed it to God. According to her, she does not do anything different or follow any special meal plan.

