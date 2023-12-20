A Nigerian lady has cautioned people after experiencing a recent attempt of theft in Eko Market

In a video shared via TikTok, she revealed how her bag was cut by suspected thieves but fortunately, she didn't lose anything

This warning has sparked a discussion among netizens who expressed concerns about safety in the market

In a recent TikTok video, a Nigerian woman opened up about her unenviable experience at Eko market.

In the trending clip, she advised netizens to exercise serious caution when going to Eko Market for shopping.

Lady shares her scary experience at Eko market Photo credit: @ewayoka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares terrifying experience at Eko market

The woman identified as @ewayoka recounted a harrowing experience where someone attempted to steal from her.

Although her bag was cut, she was fortunate enough not to lose any belongings.

Urging others to be vigilant, she emphasised the need to watch over their bags carefully while navigating the bustling market.

She wrote;

“Be careful going to Eko market this period. Someone cut my bag but luckily I didn't lose anything. Please o, watch your bag well in the market.”

Netizens share their experiences with thieves in the marketplace

Following the woman's warning, netizens have flocked to the comments section to share their encounters and concerns.

@Annie Keh422 reacted:

“Best is to go cashless, hold just ur phone and atm in your phone pouch let see how they want to collect phone from me.”

@Titilayo said:

“Them no dey carry tote bag go Idumota na n carry normal bag cross am for front still use your hand guide am.”

@BikkyA reacted:

“I got my wedding clothes at Idumota, on getting to my designers place I noticed the bag I was carrying was burnt underneath.”

@Maryam commented:

“Lol s this one na normal thing wey we dey see for market even if the seller see them they mustn't talk.”

@Ayanfe eledumare said:

“I remembered that year they cut my mum bag and took all the money for me and my siblings cloth we cried hell more than 15years now at kantagora.”

@Affordablehub_by omolara reacted:

“This December no bag even if u will carry bag all those small one that will contain ur power bank and few cash for food and Tfare.”

@Brownsugar reacted:

“Next time, carry small cross bag with small handle at least the one your hand can cover part of it.”

@ose reacted:

“Dey cut my bag today at balogun market.”

Watch the video below:

