A lady shared a funny video on TikTok showing when she was pursued by a large turkey popularly called 'tolo tolo'

In the video, the lady seemed to have angered the turkey, and the large bird did not hesitate to fight back

It pursued the lady around the compound, and she had to run very fast into the room to avoid being pecked on

A large turkey pursued a lady with a lot of aggressiveness, making her run to safety.

In a funny video trending on TikTok, the lady attempted to send the turkey away from the spot it was standing and cooling off.

The lady ran as fast as she could into a room. Photo credit: TikTok/@callmemarah0.

Source: TikTok

This did not go down well with the turkey as it got enraged and started pursuing the lady at top speed.

The lady, @callmemarah0, had no option but to disappear from the scene. She ran with speed, but the turkey followed.

The large bird, popularly called 'tolo tolo', only gave up when she ran into a room.

Reactions as turkey pursues a lady

The video generated many funny comments from TikTok users who watched it. Some narrated their experience with turkeys.

@Ayomi said:

"Thank the gods say the turkey no fit fly."

@Mitzsta said:

"I remember tolo tolo pursued me on my way back den in secondary school. Since den I get I respect for it. Na to pack well anytime I set my eyes on it."

@oluchi Lawrence said:

"One day, na so I wear red cloth pass. Com see marathon race. The thing chase me. Na later I hear say na my cloth scare am."

@RITZY_IMPORT said:

"Omo I just remember when tolo tolo pursue me that time, I come dey think say na because I wear red."

@Abiola odounharo said:

"What's complicated about him is that he doesn't let go."

@Emmanuelchiemena

"You get luck your wrapper no fall."

Source: Legit.ng