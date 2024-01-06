A young lady has shed light on the financial challenges she faced while paying for her siblings' education.

In the emotional clip, she expressed her exhaustion and inability to shoulder the responsibility alone

Netizens have shown an outpouring of sympathy and encouragement as they offered their support to her during this trying time

A lady has tearfully announced her inability to continue paying for her siblings' school fees.

The young lady identified as @favour_apy on TikTok apologized to her sisters, acknowledging her limitations and expressing her weariness.

Lady withdraws from paying fees for siblings

Source: TikTok

Young in tears over financial struggles

According to the lady, she came from a poor background and has been struggling to cope but can no longer handle it.

She wrote;

“To my sister's that I was paying their school fees am sorry to fail you guys. I won't be in a position to pay any more, am tired, am coming back home. It's not our fault to come from a poor family, l alone can't manage everything, am worn, have tried, pliz forgive me.”

The emotional video has resonated with viewers, shining a light on the struggles faced by individuals from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Netizens extend support and empathy to young lady

The heartfelt video quickly gained traction with netizens rallying behind the young lady.

They expressed their sympathy and understanding, acknowledging the immense burden she has shouldered.

Many offered words of encouragement and reassurance, promising her that she was not alone in facing these challenges.

@blessed Jackie said:

“I am heart broken seeing u like this my love ist know u r more than strong ,it's ok to let the tears and rest bt never give up swiry, hugs.”

@slimzy said:

“Please don't give up A dad God will surely make a way.”

@original abaeze reacted:

“How much is the school fees?”

@saraim reacted:

“I took care of my sister working as a maid in Kenya while she was in university, now living in kileleshwa, she told me not to ever go to her place.”

Luki luki said:

“Omg it's hearting but be strong so long as you’re still alive.”

@agnesabu985 reacted:

“You are not alone.”

@tacha sakambuta said:

“So sad I feel your pain cause I also pass through the same sorry God be with you I feel like crying after seeing you in this situation.”

Irene Jacky reacted:

“Dear am a kadamas but paying nursing, S6 and S4 plus building for my mother if am lying come to my inbox and i show u, it's not easy remember Kaliwali.”

Watch the video below:

55-year-old unemployed man laments over hardship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 55-year-old Nigerian man has expressed displeasure over the state of the economy and how unemployment has become the order of the day. Speaking with Legit TV, the man lamented the hardship he is experiencing due to joblessness.

He said he goes about begging to feed his family. The man, who said he has been jobless for two years, added that Nigerians did not experience the level of hardship they are currently experiencing when ex-presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo were in power. He called on the government at all levels to change their style of governance so that the masses can get the dividends of democracy.

The man noted that it important for Nigerian leaders to change their ways before the people start taking up arms. When asked what kind of job he is searching for, he disclosed that he is a driver and doesn’t mind driving a sachet water truck despite his age.

Source: Legit.ng