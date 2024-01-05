A businesswoman has expressed her disappointment over poor patronage after opening her makeup studio

Facing financial struggles and pressure from licensing authorities, she took to social media to vent her frustrations

Netizens have shown sympathy and provided advice to help her navigate through this challenging period

A lady has shared her disheartening experience after opening a makeup studio, only to face the painful challenge of attracting customers

Despite her high hopes and aspirations, the lady identified as @haphiez_glam on TikTok has encountered a lack of patronage that led to financial difficulties and added pressure from licensing authorities.

Lady shares the struggles of a new business

According to her, it's been two weeks yet she hasn't been getting customers in her shop to offer a face beat.

She wrote:

“It's two weeks since I opened up my makeup studio, no customers yet but license guys want to close it, KCCA wants money for rubbish that I don't even have yet y'all didn't warn us about self employment!”

Heartbroken businesswoman gets encouragement and support from netizens

Netizens have shown their support and sympathy to the lady after she shared her frustrations online.

Many individuals in the social media community expressed empathy for her situation, acknowledging the challenges that come with starting a new business and the difficulties in attracting customers in a competitive market.

Some have recommended utilizing social media platforms to showcase her work and attract potential clients. Others advised her to collaborate with photographers.

@jerabrenda reacted:

“Close that shop, work mobile. Make arrangements with photo studios, when I client wants photoshoot, you jump in. Look for them!”

Anna Annabel reacted:

“Just keep praying God z never early and His never too early but when he works u will be surprised and say I have received too much than what I asked 4.”

Fire fox reacted:

“I feel you, just like I opened up ma ka boutique in 3weeks no customer and on top of that thieves broke in and went away with my ka capital.”

Jamme said:

“Self employment is the hardest path to real success. It's full of lessons that shape you to the final line stay strong for ntng comes on a silver platter.”

Dinah Khalifah said:

“A young lady trying to make her own money and fight for a brighter future, mungu akutelemu obwangu. Don't give up.”

Businesswoman in tears over hardship, threatens to close her business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Instagram vendor who sells footwears shared a video via her business page, entreating all and sundry to purchase her goods.

She said, amidst tears, that she was fed up with the whole situation and was willing to sell her goods at any price because she wanted to close the business, and she didn't want to give it all out or have them destroyed.

In her words: "Please in the name of God, if you need anything from my page I beg you please just buy I am begging you. Even if you don't need it, if it is something you can give out, buy. You can pay any amount you want to pay. I just want to put an end to the business; I am not doing again and I have so much stock I cannot go and give everything out and I am choked, I don't want to go and destroy them."

