A corps member has begun a trekking marathon in what has come as a surprise to many Nigerians

The male NYSC member said the main reason for his exercise is to seek an audience with President Tinubu in Abuja

Starting from Ondo state on foot, the young man has kept netizens posted on how his journey is going

A serving corps member, Nathaniel King, has commenced a daring trekking exercise from Ondo state to Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

In a Facebook post on Friday, December 15, Nathaniel said he began the trekking marathon for three reasons.

Nathaniel is trekking from Ondo to Abuja to meet President Tinubu. Photo Credit: Filip Singer, Facebook/Nathaniel King

Why Nathaniel is trekking from Ondo to Abuja

According to the young man, he began the 'fearless movement' firstly to confirm the trekking theory.

He added that another reason was for an adventure purpose but said the mother of all reasons was to seek an audience with President Tinubu.

Nathaniel said he has a message to pass across to Tinubu and urged netizens to type any message they would like to be delivered to the president in the comment section. His post read in part:

"...Secondly, it is a form of an adventure for me. Thirdly, and most of all, to see an audience with Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu so as to pass a message request. I have started from Ore in Odigbo local government area of Ondo state..."

In a new update on Facebook, Nathaniel reiterated the focal point of his quest and shared pictures showing he was around Benin City.

People show approval for Nathaniel's daring quest

