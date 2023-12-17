A Nigerian lady said she left her church after she got married to join the Jehovah's Witnesses, where her husband worships

But in a latest TikTok video, the lady said she has gone back to Catholic, indicating she liked her former church more

Many of her followers shared similar experiences of how they left their churches to join that of their husbands

A lady who was originally a member of the Roman Catholic Church has said she joined the Jehovah's Witnesses after getting married.

Apparently, her husband is a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, so she had to follow him to his own congregation.

However, the lady Maureen Sylvia has said she has returned to the Catholic church.

In the video, she said it was her marriage that took her to the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation.

Maureen wrote:

"Which church did marriage take you to? It took me from Catholic to Jehovah's Witness. Omo, I don go back to my catholic. I no fit shout."

Many who saw the video related to it and said they passed through a similar experience of having to leave their primary church after marriage.

Reactions as lady said she left Catholic church after her marriage

@Ujubabey said:

"Anglican to Jehovah's Witness. It is not easy at all, my sister. I'm still trying my best with Jehovah’s help."

@Naomi Onyibia said:

"Winners to Jehovah Witness but I nor go. I no like their ways."

@iphesi said:

"Me na from Cherubim and Seraphim to Catholic. Very hard to adjust."

@adaobiodogwu said:

"I am catholic to Remdeemed but still attend Catholic Church though. I even baptised my baby in Catholic."

@balogunmayowa562 commented:

"Me from Winners to Celestial Church. It is very very hard to adjust. So many doctrines."

