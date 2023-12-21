A number of deadbeat dads made a U-turn in 2023 after realising their mistakes and seeing the amazing transformation of the family they abandoned.

Aphrodite_Zee on TikTok said her man who beat her until she left his house returned to plead for forgiveness after coming back to his senses.

In this article, Legit.ng reviews the stories of three single mothers whose personal growth and transformation led their former partners to return years later.

Single mothers share amazing transformation stories Photo credit: @aphrodite_zee, nshaimahvaldez, ayinkegold / TikTok.

1. Ayinke Gold shares story as deadbeat lover begs for forgiveness

Years ago, the man whom a Nigerian lady, Ayinke, loved so much got her pregnant but abandoned her and denied the pregnancy.

Subsequently, she became the mother of a beautiful child who is growing adorably and has now caught the attention of her father who rejected her.

Speaking on her plans about her man's plea for forgiveness, Ayinke disclosed that she's not so willing to reunite with the man who failed to take responsibility for his actions.

In a video she shared on TikTok, she recounted how the man denied getting her pregnant, but he now wants the baby.

The man had said back then:

"You don't deserve to be my wife and the pregnancy does not belong to me."

However, after retracing his steps, he has been using her baby's picture on his Whatsapp display picture (DP) and pleading that he wants them to be together again.

2. Father of albino girl returns after abandoning family

A proud mother has shared how her daughter with albinism captured the attention of her deadbeat father with her amazing glow-up.

The mother named Nshai said her daughter's father abandoned them when the little girl was born. He didn't want her because she was born with albinism.

However, years after, he's pleading to come back into her life and take back his place as her father.

Sharing a transformation video of her daughter from birth till now, Nshai wrote in the caption:

"He abandoned us because I wasn't the real type of daughter he wanted in his life. Now I'm the cutest daughter he's pleading to bring back into his life and be called my dad."

3. Single mum shares story as husband who abused her returns to beg

A Nigerian woman, @aphrodite_zee on TikTok, has narrated how her husband returned to beg for forgiveness after she moved on and focused on self-development.

The woman recounted how she got married to her loving husband three years ago and things were going smoothly then. Sadly, shortly afterwards, her husband began to get violent and hit her on several occasions.

The sad woman moved back to her parents' house where she had her child. For about two years, she said he never cared about them or visited.

Aphrodite_zee, however, revealed that the young man has now taken a U-turn as he wants them back into his life. She said he had been making efforts to reconcile with her and the child so they could become a family again.

In her words:

"Three years ago I got married. It was all going well until he started hitting me. Well, I got pregnant eventually. He neglected me and started seeing another woman. I moved back to my parent's house and had my child. It's been two years without him. I've moved on but now he wants us to get back together and take care of our child."

Woman whose husband abandoned her says he's now begging

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young woman joined the viral transformation challenge on TikTok to show what she passed through in her former marriage.

Sharing a video with a throwback photo of when she was a nursing mother, the woman said that her husband was always beating her before he finally left them.

Seconds into the video, a photo where she looked very beautiful came up. She revealed that the same man is back in her DM now that her life has changed to beg her.

Another part shows that the child he abandoned has also grown. Many people went into her comment section to tell her never to accept the man back and that he might continue perpetuating the abuse she recovered from.

