A mother has shared a story of her daughter with albinism who was rejected by her father after she was born

The proud mum identified as Nshai shared a video showing the transformation of her beautiful girl years after she was born

While posting the video, she noted that the same man who rejected her daughter now wants to be called her father

A proud mother has shown off the amazing growth and transformation of her beautiful baby girl who was born with albinism.

The mother named Nshai said her daughter's father abandoned them when the little girl was born. He didn't want her because she was born with albinism.

However, years after, he's pleading to come back into her life and take back his place as her father.

Sharing a transformation video of her daughter from birth till now, Nshai wrote in the caption:

"He abandoned us because I wasn't his real type of daughter he wanted in his life. Now I'm the cutest daughter he's pleading to bring back into his life and be called my dad."

Netizens tackle absent father

@hibahnajj004 said:

"And he gat no more chances of coming back to our life daughter."

@jbella76 exclaimed:

"Waaaaaoooo. SHE'S SOOOOOOOOOOO BEAUTIFULLLLLL.... OMG. GALLLL!"

@sega588 noted:

"You just put a smile on my face I have been crying since morning, she is so adorable."

@halimamody stated:

"Beautiful, looks nice thanks u so much for taking good care."

@musiitwagift reacted:

"I missed shaimah wen she was little. She was so big. Masha Allah."

@khunjiekhume0 said:

"Don't worry this is the Queen of 2morrow she's going to Conquer the World for her family."

@morant603 added:

"Me he told me to abort but i didn't. now he's Two years he's cute and adorable thank God. Am still struggling for him."

Albino lady reveals secret to fine skin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady known as Angel Egeonu on TikTok has made a video to reveal how she has been able to maintain her skin as an albino in Nigeria.

To protect her light skin from the harshness of the weather, the lady said that her parents ensured she never played outside like normal children. As a way to keep her away from sunlight, they always drove her to and from school.

While she was a student as a kid, Egeonu stated that she could not play outside because of the light from the sun. That was not all, the lady added that she was not allowed to wear black as the colour easily attracts light. Though their family doctor advised that she stays away from sunlight till 10, her mother added one year

