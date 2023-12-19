A Nigerian lady said travelling abroad from Cotonou, Benin Republic, is far cheaper than from Nigeria

Funke Sassy said those travelling abroad may wish to take advantage of the cheap flight tickets available in Cotonou

For instance, a check on the website of one of the airlines showed that a flight from Cotonou to London was $798 while from Lagos to London was $3,470

A Nigerian travel advisor has given vital tips to air passengers on how to access Cotonou by land if they wish to travel abroad from the Benin Republic, where flight tickets are cheaper.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Sassy Funke said it is very easy to board a vehicle from Nigeria to Cotonou and then fly abroad from there.

She said that Nigerians do not need a visa to enter the Benin Republic since both countries belong to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Also, she said one does not need to fly to Cotonou as the town could be easily accessed through the Seme Border.

Funke advised prospective travellers wishing to use the Cotonou route to be in the Benin Republic at least 24 hours before their flight.

Travelling abroad from Cotonou instead of Lagos

Legit.ng checked one of the websites that fly Cotonou to London and found a significant difference in airfare compared to Lagos to London.

While Lagos to London is pegged at $3,470, or N2.7 million, Cotonou to London is listed as $790 or N630,000.

Reactions as lady shares cheap flight tips

@samflexine said:

"Una go cast this thing."

@Knawtie_Gbedu commented:

"I’ve actually never flown from any Nigerian airport. Always Cotonou."

@rachealjeffery4 said:

"Before you can travel from Cotonou, you most stay for 40 days inside Cotonou minimum. Or get a travel agent. that will backdate your stay."

@Not Mother commented:

"I flew from Cotonou one time, much better than Lagos tbh."

@sukisuki10$ said:

"Why is their flight cheaper than Nigeria’s is what I want to know. It’s the same distance."

How to get cheap flights from Nigeria to UK

A Nigerian travel advisor issued vital tips on how to travel from Nigeria to the UK without spending too much money on flight tickets.

According to Sassy Funke, one of the ways to avoid spending too much on flights is to avoid travelling during peak seasons.

Another is to use price comparison websites such as Google Flights and Skyscanner to know which airline has cheaper tickets.

Source: Legit.ng