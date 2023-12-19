An American tourist and Ifa devotee, Nathan Lugo, has made a jaw-dropping comparison between the Lagos and Cotonou Airport

Lugo stated that the airport in Cotonou was serene and hygienic compared to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos

Lugo also noted that the airport in Lagos is known for extorting travellers frequently, which is the opposite in Cotonou

Ikeja, Lagos - Nathan Lugo, an American tourist and devotee of Ifa, recently recounted his travel encounter at Cotonou Cadjehoun International Airport in Benin, drawing comparisons with Nigeria's Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

In a recent Facebook update, Lugo preferred Cotonou airport over Lagos, highlighting his better experience.

He also emphasised the absence of discrimination as an Orisa devotee in Cotonou, contrasting his experience at MMIA in Lagos.

He wrote:

"Last year, I flew through the airport of Lagos in and out 4 times throughout the year. One thing I can say is that there are massive differences between the Cotonou Cadjehoun International Airport and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport - Lagos."

"The airport in Cotonou is puny by comparison. It also has a pleasant design. The inside of the airport is clean. Their bathrooms are clean and fully functional with soap dispensers and hand dryers. Its car park is clean.

"There aren't ọmọ ìta, like the ones in the airport in Lagos, all around trying to hustle you. The staff were balanced in their demeanor, professional, and friendly. In walking distance from the airport in Cotonou there are nice bars and restaurants similar to what I would find in Wynwood and other areas of South Florida."

Lugo speaks on religious, cultural tolerance in Benin

He mentioned that, as a follower of Òrìṣà/oníṣẹ̀ṣe, he did not encounter any religious discrimination.

Lugo highlighted the significant emphasis on cultural values in Benin, surpassing that of Nigeria, where preference is often given to religions from the Middle East.

He said:

"Just so you are aware, at the airport, I try to dress and behave as discreetly as possible to not draw attention to myself other than the obvious."

