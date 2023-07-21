A Nigerian lady says it is cheaper to travel from Cotonou, Benin Republic, to London, UK instead of flying from Lagos to London

The TikTok lady, Grandma Shasha said it costs about N374k to fly from Cotonou to London, while it costs about N1.9 million to fly from Lagos

Shasha advised those wishing to travel from Nigeria to first go to Cotonou by road and then fly from there to London so as to save cost

A Nigerian lady posted a video on TikTok explaining that it is cheaper to fly from Cotonou to London than flying from Lagos to London.

The lady, Grandma Shasha posted a screenshot of the flight cost for the Lagos-London route which also shows the Cotonou-London cost.

The lady said flight from Lagos to London is far more expensive. Photo credit: TikTok/@grandmaoflagos and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In the screenshot, it could be seen that the cost of a flight from Murtala Muhammed Internation Airport, Lagos cost over N1.9 million.

But the same flight from Cotonou to London costs about N374k, which is far cheaper when compared to Lagos-London.

It is cheaper to fly from Cotonou to London

The lady insists that it is better to travel from Cotonou to London instead of flying from Lagos. She said wise travellers first go to Cotonou by road and then fly from there.

"Traveling requires a lot of money and careful planning, after your visa is granted, your next stop is flight booking. Be a smart traveller. For me, it will be a lot easier to go to Cotonou and board the flight since it is visa-free."

Legit.ng checked online and saw that there is truly a disparity in flight fare between Nigerian and other African countries.

A recent analysis by Business Day Newspaper says confirms the disparity. Part of the analysis reads:

"A flight from South Africa to London or Istanbul, despite the long distance, has always been cheaper than flights from Lagos to London or Istanbul, on the same airline and same date. The difference in ticket prices has made a number of Nigerian passengers fly from Accra, Ghana to London, Canada and other frequently visited destinations in a bid to cut costs."

Watch the video below:

@Lionel Messi fan page said:

"Please help me check Lagos to Dubai."

@UAP said:

"Check Cotonou to Kigali please."

@user1474741204360 said:

"Please which countries are cheaper for vacation?"

@Larrystrings commented:

"You don cast it, them go increase the price."

@Mohammed Dabo said:

"Can you do to Canada please?"

@Anita Viver said:

"If they increase Cotonou price it’s to go to Togo."

