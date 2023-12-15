A beautiful young lady has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok to reveal her happiest moment in life

A young lady on TikTok documented the exciting moment she embarked on a journey to reunite with her partner in the US after enduring a long-distance relationship for five years.

The lady identified as @amaa_gift on TikTok showcased the overwhelming happiness and excitement she felt as she embarked on the journey.

Lady finally lands in America after five years Photo credit: @amaa_gift/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman captures her joyful reunion with partner after 5 years

The lady expressed that travelling to reunite with her partner was her happiest moment.

She wrote;

"Happiest moment. After five years of long-distance relationship.”

Netizens celebrate with lady as she reunites with partner after 5 years

The video quickly gained attention and positive reactions from netizens in the comment section.

Netizens penned congratulatory messages and well wishes for the lady and her partner.

@fatukelleh5 commented:

“Congratulations to you.”

@_MAMA_Z_O said:

“Congratulations mama.”

@user4866206576114 said:

“I tap into your blessings.”

@ADE WEALTH ESDESE reacted:

“Congratulations I tap in your testimony.”

@Eniola Gold said:

“Congratulations.”

@Antoinette Thompson said:

“I tap into your blessing in Jesus name amen amen.”

@kehindelawal822 Keeny reacted:

“It's not easy in a long term relationship its a journey where loyalty dedication and truthfulness play a big part. I enjoyed my relationship.”

@priceless_Lisa commented:

“Congratulations I connect to Ur testimony.”

Watch the video below:

Couple reunites 23 years after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Grace Migliaccio and John Hironhavr who broke up with each other after a short romantic affair had an amazing unexpected reunion 23 years later. They had earlier met in the United States during a party in 1984 but were forced to divorce each other after John’s visa expired in the US.

When both couples met again in 2007, they learnt about their divorces in their respective marriages, so they started another relationship, eventually leading to their reunion. Grace said after their first break up, they never forgot each other. Even after losing contact with each other, John had once gone as far as to track Grace down by calling an international directory in the U.S.

Both Grace and John said that love is worth taking a chance on, especially for those who had earlier experienced a loss in love; they said it is normal to come back to see if they feel the same way for each other again. “Know that it's never too late to find where you're supposed to be and who you're supposed to be there with”

Source: Legit.ng