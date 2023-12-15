A TikTok video of young Nigerian pupils showing the correct pronunciation of English words has become a sensation on TikTok

A group of young Nigerian pupils have become internet stars after they posted a TikTok video where they demonstrate the proper pronunciation of various English words.

The video, which has received thousands of views and likes, shows the pupils standing in a neat line and taking turns to say the words with perfect intonation and accent.

They also add some comedy to their video by contrasting the correct and incorrect ways of saying the words, making candid faces and gestures to emphasize their point.

The video is not only entertaining, but also educational, as it teaches the viewers how to say the words correctly and avoid common mistakes.

Dreezmann reacted:

“In 2023 we're still teaching children to sound British.”

AJA said:

“Most of them are Literally pronouncing the same thing but with accents. There is notning wrong with having the accent.”

Evans Centus wrote:

“This is not our accent pls... Colonisim has eaten us deep.”

Sommy Nriama commented:

“Chịọma, please don't Englishise ur name too. Ur name is Chiọma, not Chauma. Give unto English that which is English and to lgbo that which is Igbo.”

Itzpeeno:

“I don't blame them they are yet to see "shege" in life.”

Peter:

“This isn't education again.”

OranmiyanBlack16:

“We're colonizing our children for the master, only if we you can do same video on them doing our language!”

Zagat1:

“Which yeye school be this when dey proud of British accent for nigeria una nor serious.”

