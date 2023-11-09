Nigerian Kids Speak Clean Queen English as They Join TikTok Challenge

A TikTok video of Nigerian children speaking English with a British accent has gone viral on TikTok

A group of Nigerian children have become viral sensations on TikTok after they participated in the British accent challenge, a popular trend on the social media platform.

The challenge involves speaking English with a British accent and using typical British phrases and slang.

Children speak in impeccable accents. Photo credit: TikTok/@impeccableaccents

Source: TikTok

The children, who are all students of the same school, recorded a video of themselves introducing their names, ages, and hobbies in a flawless British accent.

They also added some humour and flair to their introductions by using different expressions and gestures, such as waving their hands.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from TikTok users who were impressed by the children’s impeccable English and their charming accents.

Many viewers complimented the children for their confidence and talent and expressed their curiosity about their school and background.

Some even asked if the children were actually British or if they had lived in the UK before.

The children’s video is a testament to their linguistic skills and their ability to adapt to different cultures and contexts.

Watch the video below:

