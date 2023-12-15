A man's job application letter, filled with humourous self-praise and a threatening tone, has gained attention on social media

In the handwritten letter addressed to a bank, the applicant praised his handwriting and warned of potential consequences if he didn't get the job

While some netizens found the letter amusing, others questioned the applicant's approach to getting a job

A Nigerian man has gushed over his handwriting while sharing a photo of the application letter he wrote.

The applicant, Tamunotekena Roberts, had written a letter to a bank requesting to be employed.

Man displays the application letter he wrote to bank Photo credit: @Tekena Roberts/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Man threatens to scatter bank if he is not given a job

However, the content of the application letter took an unexpected turn when the applicant threatened to 'scatter and destroy' the bank's facility if he didn't get the job.

He wrote;

“Dear Sir, I humbly wish to apply for the position of banker in your reputable firm, I am Tamuntakena Reberts, an indigene of Okrika, I Okrika Local Government Area.

"If I don't get this job, will come with my boys to scatter & destroy your facility. See make una no carry me play o, I don too speak english for this letter abi? Oya no worry I dey show with my niggers like this. No cap.”

Netizens gush over man's clean handwriting

The man's application letter has generated mixed reactions from netizens.

Rose Deborah Austine reacted:

“Wow, it’s beautiful.”

Joyce Roberts said:

“Did you say the position you want?”

Diepiriye Stephen

“Which kind cultist application be this.”

Joyce Roberts said:

“You are good at it. Grandpapa Grandson.”

Ngozi Elizabeth Alfred reacted:

“Wow beautiful.”

Stella Bada said:

“Wow.”

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng