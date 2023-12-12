A young widow has shared a heartfelt video on TikTok expressing her pain and offering prayers for other women

The emotional video resonated with netizens in the comments section who had also lost their loved ones

Many social media users came forward to share their experiences and offer words of comfort to the young widow

In a poignant video shared on TikTok, a young widow opened up about the pain of losing her husband at an early stage in life.

With tears streaming down her face, the woman identified as @dimplewealthtv shared her heartfelt message.

Widow breaks down in tears over loss Photo credit: @dimplewealthtv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Widow shares her pain online, prays for women

She expressed her empathy for other women and offered prayers that they may not experience the same loss.

She said;

“To be a widow at an early stage is so painful. l pray for all women here, you will not lose your husband.”

Sympathy and support from netizens pour in for young widow

The widow's emotional video struck a chord with netizens who flooded the comments section with messages of sympathy and support.

Many individuals shared their experiences of loss, offering words of comfort and encouragement to the grieving widow.

@2010sholayomi@4 reacted:

“It's a bad experience. I pray for the ones that are still having their own they will never lose it in Jesus mighty name.”

@mummy cuties said:

“Lost mine three weeks ago.”

@VANESSA reacted:

“Became a widow at 25 now I'm 30 with two kids. responsibilities don make me look like I'm 45yrs.”

@Bella Kene reacted:

“I will never loose that sweet soul oh amen.”

@Gift adaeze Godfrey reacted:

“So painful So sorry ma, none of us will lose our husbands or family friends and relatives in Jesus name amen.”

@Sommy's stylist empire1 reacted:

“So sorry nne, God will c u through. Untimely death isn't our portion says the Lord of host, for I know the plans I have for you, plans of good and not of evil, to bring us to an expected endu.”

@mummy zulfah reacted:

“I can relate with you my sister mine just happened few months ago (o and am just 29 years old.”

@user ashantyemmanuel70 reacted:

“Amen I cover me my husband and my children with the mighty blood of Jesus in Jesus name amen.”

@user4345645162185 reacted:

“Sorry for your lost, my hubby died at the age of 37 3rd December 2020 tomorrow will be making him 3years, he left me with 4 kids, but God has been good.”

@ugbomheprecious said:

“Amen, so sorry for your lost God will see you through.”

@princess.Dr.inibokun1 reacted:

“Amen nd Amen.”

@Ogbevire Rita reacted:

“We shall not die premature death in our relationship in Jesus name.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng