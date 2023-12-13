It was a memorable day for a lady who got the surprise of her life when her boyfriend proposed to her in church

It was an unforgettable day for a woman who received the most wonderful surprise of her life when her loving boyfriend popped the question in church during a worship service.

The woman, who was passionately leading the praise song on the stage, had no clue that her boyfriend had quietly sneaked behind her with a sparkling ring in his hand.

She was shocked and amazed when someone gently tapped her and pointed to the man who was eagerly waiting for her answer.

She immediately embraced him with joy and gratitude and then extended her hand to accept the ring. It was a beautiful and romantic moment that marked the end of the year on a high note for the happy couple.

