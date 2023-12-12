A heartwarming video of a young student who gave her lecturer a note of appreciation while she was teaching went viral

The lecturer read the note and smiled brightly, showing how much she appreciated the kind gesture

The student was so impressed by her class that she felt compelled to express her gratitude

A touching video captured the moment a young student showed her appreciation for her lecturer by handing her a handwritten note while she was in the middle of teaching.

The lecturer paused her lesson and opened the note, which revealed the student’s admiration and gratitude for her class.

The lecturer was moved by it. Photo credit: @beevah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lecturer’s face lit up with a smile as she read the heartfelt message. The student was so captivated by the lecturer’s teaching style and passion that she could not resist expressing her sincere thanks.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Zinny reacted:

“Try am for uniport 8. Extra year straight!”

Dumebi said:

“I no fit try this one with my lecturers, they're too mean I swear.”

Jessica wrote:

“It meant a lot to her fr.. was once a teacher.”

Iam_giftyb commented:

“Our physiology lecturer, know her and I love her.”

Gift Sieta also commented:

“Il try this out with my lecturer on Tuesday.”

Oma_Z:

“Omo ur hand writing fineeee.”

User9404402178107:

“I am sure she read it at home and smiled to herself.”

Teddy:

“Honestly she's good.”

Sammiefaf:

“Me shouting tasued.”

Female lecturer surprises students with gift in Ccass, they walk to the podium excitedly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian lecturer who showed his generosity and care for his students has gone viral on TikTok.

The video revealed the lecturer surprising the entire class with a variety of gifts.

The gifts vary from books and soap to cups, and it appeared that the lecturer wanted to appreciate her students for their hard work and dedication. The students were seen walking up to the podium one by one with smiles on their faces, expressing their gratitude and joy for the unexpected gesture.

Source: Legit.ng