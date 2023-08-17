A video of a lady who received a surprise marriage proposal from her partner in church has gone viral on TikTok

The lady was part of the team that set up the stage when they announced that someone would be proposed to in the church

She was shocked when she was asked to go on the stage and realised that she was the one who would be getting the ring

A heartwarming video of a lady surprised when her partner popped the question in church has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The lady was part of the team who decorated the stage with beautiful flowers when they heard there would be a romantic marriage proposal in the church.

The lady was surprised after her lover proposed to her in church. Photo credit: TikTok/@iamcaritta

Source: TikTok

She had no idea that she was the one who would be getting the proposal until she was invited to go on the stage and saw her partner kneeling with a ring in his hand.

She was emotionally overcome and cried tears of happiness as she accepted his offer.

Miss_Mungai reacted:

"She was doing it so wholeheartedly… little did she know she's it was going to be her proposal....there's a lesson to learn... Congratulations gal."

Reenah said:

"Church proposals are cute, though."

Pretty steph wrote:

"She was even happy doing it for another person not knowing is for her, oh my God, this is beautiful."

Chinaza commented:

"She runs off thinking the people are coming."

Akosuah Lizzy:

"Awww Me and my Fellow Ambulance let's say wow wow."

Ofeibea:

"I must find this church o. The tongues I will speak when this day comes oho.. Congratulations."

Sam Choice Dede:

"Una no dey use android for Una church."

Gloriabeibe4:

"God this every woman's dream if lam not mistaken may you grant us this day into our lives and help us to maintain our marriage on the God's will."

Young man proposes to lady on altar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video shared by @iamcaritta had shown the moment a man proposed to his lover in the church most creatively while he was on the altar.

The man acted as if he was deep in prayer over the offering in the church.

As he was praying, his fiancée was beside him.

Source: Legit.ng