A woman posted a video of her frozen car on TikTok that she struggled so hard to get into

She had dressed up for an outing, but discovered that her car door was stuck due to the ice

The video showed her trying to open the car from different sides, but to no avail

A woman shared a hilarious video of her frozen car that she could not get into, no matter how hard she tried.

She had put on a nice outfit and a coat for a planned outing, but she was met with an unpleasant surprise when she reached her car.

Lady with frozen car. Photo credit: @khadijahceesay/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Her car door was completely frozen shut due to the low temperature and the snow. The video captured her desperate attempts to open the car from different sides, but none of the door handles budged.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

-Dieu Donne reacted:

“Literally just warm the car up from your phone in advance.”

Poulbiar said:

“Buy a house with garage before buying Tesla is not the other way around.”

Anelka love commented:

“Pre heat it for 20 before.”

User6384743736363:

“People yelling at her to use the app.. you know not every one always has a charged phone in hand right?”

Serigne:

“Problem of the rich.”

Laddi O:

“There a feature on the app that will pop the handle out.”

ReallyRenise:

“Laughs in Camry.”

Haddybah:

“This is why i am reconsidering getting one cause I live in Norway n all my freinds who have it fight with their car every winter.”

Kevin:

“Use the app there is a door unlocked feature.”

