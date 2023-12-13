Amarachi Uyanne, the talented dancer who emerged winner of Nigeria's Got Talent has posted an intriguing video on TikTok

In the video, she displayed the sumptuous meals she enjoyed during her time at the NYSC orientation camp in Kaduna

From traditional dishes like Abacha and pepper soup to international favourites like shawarma and spaghetti, Amarachi's food journey was a delightful culinary adventure

Amarachi Uyanne, known for her incredible dance skills and captivating performances, recently gave her fans a glimpse into her food journey at the NYSC orientation camp in Kaduna

The video she shared showcased a wide array of mouthwatering Nigerian delicacies she consumed at the camp.

Amarachi causes buzz with clip of sumptuous meals at NYSC camp

From the savoury flavours of suya and fried rice to the traditional Abacha and pepper soup, Amarachi embraced the rich culinary heritage of her home country.

Not limiting herself to Nigerian cuisine, Amarachi also indulged in a variety of international flavours during her time at the camp.

She savoured the delectable taste of shawarma, with its succulent fillings and tangy sauces.

Spaghetti, cooked to perfection and served with a flavorful sauce, also made its way onto her plate.

Alongside these dishes, Amarachi enjoyed a refreshing assortment of fruits and a comforting cup of tea, adding a touch of balance to her culinary adventure.

Amarachi's rise to fame as first winner of Nigeria's Got Talent

Amarachi Uyanne first captured the hearts of Nigerians when she emerged as the winner of the popular talent show, Nigeria's Got Talent.

Her exceptional dance skills and infectious energy captivated both the judges and the audience, propelling her to stardom at a young age.

Since then, Amarachi has continued to inspire and entertain with her talent, becoming a beloved figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

While Amarachi's journey began as a child star, she has now embarked on a new chapter in her life as a corp member, joining the National Youth Service Corps.

Reactions trail video of Amarachi enjoying sumptuous meals at NYSC camp

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions of fans below.

@CHUKWUEMEKA NWOKEKE said:

“Be like I go the wrong camp.”

@SUSU said:

“Abuja camp can never.”

@bestgal32 said:

"This celebrity life sweet o. It's not easy to be celeb. Enjoy life sister."

@Benny reacted:

“Ahhhh that Nescafé and the guy that does indomie and egg is the only things I enjoyed in Kaduna camp ohhh with the Igbo woman that sells food.”

@Winnie commented:

“That Suya would slappppp all around.”

@Progress said:

“Try winners pasta trust me u will love it 100 and Arewa chips.”

@Oluwatobiloba reacted:

“Hope the toilet clean sha.”

@horpiano reacted:

“Yesterday pickin don go service abeg how una dey go about dis rapid growth.”

@Felix Shekri reacted:

“Winners restaurant.”

@sarrru said:

"Omo them serve you specially Abi you buy am."

@dennis added:

"Which camp be this o."

Video trends as Amarachi becomes NYSC corper

