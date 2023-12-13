In March 2023, Legit.ng did a report about a young Igbo boy who makes a living selling suya, a business dominated by Hausa people

A few months later, the story caught the eyes of a Canadian nurse and she picked an interest in the hardworking corps member

They kept in touch for months and this December she treated him to a heartwarming cash surprise

Felix Eden, an Igbo youth who earns a living selling suya, has been gifted thousands of naira by a Canadian woman.

The excited Anambra corps member confirmed the development in exclusive messages sent to Legit.ng after celebrating it on Facebook.

How Felix connected with the Canadian nurse

When asked Felix how he and the lady's paths crossed, the hardworking youth said it was months after Legit.ng did a story about his occupation.

He said she reached out to him in June 2023. In his words:

"She chatted me up online and said she saw me on Legit.ng. She said she loves what I do and would want me to send her suya pepper and suya knife outside the country plus groundnut oil.

"She asked for my account number and sent the money for the goods she needed. I gathered the things she needed and sent them to her through her Lagos contact. That was the first time I did such a business."

He added:

"It was successful and she loved the red oil I sent her, the suya pepper was fantastic and out of excitement I added aki na ukwa in her package because she told me she loves it. Since then she has been encouraging me, praying for me and given me advise."

Canadian woman gifts Felix an early Christmas gift

While he pleaded that she did not want her name in prints, Felix gave out her occupation as a nurse. He said she sent him N150k after he complained to her about his grilling equipment.

"So this December I told her about the problems I face in making my dream of Felix’s Kitchen come through. She advised me on how to meet people and tell them about it.

"About my vision of having a big kitchen, I mentioned that my grilling equipment was in bad shape. She casually asked me how much it would cost. I said N150k.

"She said it would be my Christmas gift. I thought she was joking because we joked a lot.

"In the morning I saw the alert. I was shocked so I rushed the next day and paid for the oven and barbecue stand."

An excited Felix displayed the credit alert and the new barbecue stand and oven. He said it was a dream come true.

"Now I have it as a gift, it’s a dream come through. I’ve been looking for money to buy equipment then God sent her. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude," he told Legit.ng's Victor Duru in a WhatsApp chat.

Felix shares why he started selling suya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Felix had opened up about what informed his decision to be a suya seller.

Felix, who studied political science and public administration at the university, said he has been a suya seller for over five years and revealed that he had been enterprising since he was 16. He said:

"It started when I was at the age of 16. I had the urge to go into business because my family is not financially buoyant.

"I first started a barbing saloon (because that was my father's previous business) where I cut hair and sell home videos."

