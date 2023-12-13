A woman has captured the attention of netizens with a video showcasing the transformation of her untidy room

The video shared via the TikTok app exposed the messy state of her room and her determination to clean it up

Her candid and relatable story resonated with viewers who appreciated her honesty and found inspiration in her video

A 22-year-old white lady on TikTok recently shared the extremely dirty and unkempt state of her room, which appeared as if no one lived in it.

The lady identified as @laurenedenelizabeth opened up about her recent struggles with depression, explaining how it has affected her motivation to maintain a clean living environment.

Determined to make a change, Lauren took the viewers through her cleaning process.

She started by stripping off her sheets and putting them in the wash while tidying the rest of the room.

The floor proved to be particularly challenging, with piles of clothes and food remnants. Despite the mess, she remained positive and determined to create a satisfying clean space.

Oyinbo lady promises to have a fresh start after cleaning

Reflecting on her habits, Lauren acknowledged the need for a fresh start. She admitted to relying on takeout food due to her busy work schedule and shared her desire to lose weight.

With a positive mindset and the start of a new week, she tackled her room in sections, ensuring a thorough clean.

She said;

“So I’m 22 I live with my mom and this is the state of my room. My mom is fuming so I’ve got to tidy it today. Recently I’ve been feeling really depressed, I’ve just been going to work, coming home and eating.

"I’ve not been giving a fucck about my appearance but the environment I live in so if you want to see a satisfying clean keep watching. I always start out by stripping off my sheets i’m putting them in the wash while I tidy the rest of the room.

"Then I normally do my desk, but today the floor was so bad. I’m so surprised I didn’t find a rat in the pile of clothes. This is definitely the worst that it has ever been. Thankfully a lot of this was washing so it was easy to clear. but honestly the amount of food are eating in my room is actually disgusting like the confidence I have to put this on TikTok is actually insane, but I’m hoping if anybody else’s room is the few less alone seen this video.

"I’m really trying to lose weight at the minute. And there’s so much food on my floor. It’s just easy to buy things like take away from the shop than actually cook. I’ve been doing a lot of 14 hour shift at the minute and it’s just so hard to balance everything. But it’s a fresh week this week it’s a Monday and I love a fresh start. I always do my room in sections so after I did half of my room, I turn to the other half.

"This floor was so embarrassing. I had the McDonald’s three times a week and that’s why there are so many rappers and mess. After watching this video back, I honestly want to make a promise to myself that it’s never gonna get like this again.

"I feel like we were depressed mode. You just neglect your environment and your appearance. Bro, I know that 2024 is gonna be so much better. I want to move out I wanna get my own flat I just wanna change my entire life."

Reactions as lady shares transformation of her untidy room

The TikTok video posted by Lauren has garnered attention and support from netizens who appreciated her honesty and found inspiration in her journey towards a cleaner and more organized living space.

@Dave90799 #iffycrew said:

“Don't be in a rush to move out - it's not all it seems.”

@StillPickle reacted:

“I don't know if this will help you stay on top of it, but it helps me when I'm having a rough time. I set myself a 15 minute timer and then race to.”

@luxi commented:

“Girl, even if it gets this bad again it’s just a clean. We have all been there, well done.”

@Ibrowneee reacted:

“Doing a full depression room clean in one push is honestly insanely impressive.”

@Deanna | My Journey reacted:

“Please tell me that even at 22 you call your mum to see how well you've done.”

@Linda said:

“I was 22 in 2000. Me and my then husband ordered a newly built house we moved into, and I was pregnant with number 2. We wasn't rich!! Today's 1/2.”

