A Nigerian man shared a rare opportunity that he had received to recommend someone for two lucrative job positions in the banking industry.

He disclosed that he had been approached by two reputable banks that were looking for candidates to fill the positions of head of internal communications and head of digital communications.

He explained that these roles were highly sought-after and paid handsomely, with a monthly salary range of 1 million naira to 1.5 million naira.

He added that the positions required excellent internal and external communication skills, as well as a strong digital presence and strategy.

He invited qualified and interested candidates to reach out to him as soon as possible, as the positions were likely to be filled quickly.

Man shares two well paying jobs in Nigeria, many confirm it

